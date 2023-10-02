Longwood Gardens in the fall is full of autumn splendor, and the dining options at 1906 and Cafe reflect the change of seasons.

Longwood Gardens has the recipe for fabulous fall dining during harvest season

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Longwood Gardens in the fall is full of autumn splendor, and the dining options change menus in step with the change of seasons.

For a full-service dining experience, the restaurant 1906 is named in honor of the year Pierre S. du Pont purchased the grounds that were developed into Longwood Gardens.

The adjoining eatery for more casual fare is the Cafe - with grab-and-go options, and seating both indoors and out.

Just outside at the Beer Garden, even more options for food and drink are available to be enjoyed along with live music on weekends.

Dishes at each venue include ingredients grown on-site in the gardens, including fruit used to brew specialty beers by Victory Brewing.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

610-388-1000

All dining areas closed on Tuesdays

Reservations recommended at 1906