Lost at sea, man inflates jean to use as life jacket

NEW ZEALAND (WPVI) -- A German tourist survived hours lost at sea off the New Zealand coast by inflating his jeans to create a makeshift life jacket.
Arne Murke was knocked off a yacht and quickly swept away.
He tied off the legs of the jeans, and dragged them around to fill them with air, creating a makeshift life preserver.
He floated until he was rescuers were able to find him.
Murke says it is something he learned from the Navy Seals.
