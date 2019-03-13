Lost at sea, man inflates jean to use as life jacket

NEW ZEALAND (WPVI) -- A German tourist survived hours lost at sea off the New Zealand coast by inflating his jeans to create a makeshift life jacket.

Arne Murke was knocked off a yacht and quickly swept away.

He tied off the legs of the jeans, and dragged them around to fill them with air, creating a makeshift life preserver.

He floated until he was rescuers were able to find him.

Murke says it is something he learned from the Navy Seals.
