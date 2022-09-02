This Lululemon Jacket is Going Viral on TikTok

Lululemon first captivated customers with the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and now, they have another viral sensation: their signature Define Jacket.

With over 2.8 billion views on TikTok, you've probably already come across the Define Jacket on your For You Page. It's designed for everyday wear with a cut that slims the waist and accentuates your curves. Its soft, breathable fabric and strategically-placed back vent make it the perfect layering piece whether you're working out, running errands, or even just lounging around the house.

Here we've compiled a list of our five favorite Define Jacket styles and colors for fall so you can get yours now before this viral hit sells out!

Nothing says fall like this gorgeous burgundy color called "Mulled Wine." Rock this shade while you're apple-picking or checking out your local pumpkin patch!

Image credit: Lululemon

If you're more into cool tones, this icy sage color called "Tidewater Teal" is the perfect fall shade for you. The cropped fit on this style also makes it ideal to pair with some high-waisted jeans or leggings.

Image credit: Lululemon

This dusty pink Define Jacket is perfect if you're not ready to let go of summer just yet.

Image credit: Lululemon

This gorgeous navy-blue version is perfect for those chilly fall nights when you're cozying up with a cup of hot tea or cider.

Image credit: Lululemon

If you prefer a pattern over a solid color, try this heathered B &W Define Jacket! The neutral tones keep the print understated and subtle so you can still rock it with any number of outfits.

Image credit: Lululemon

