A Lyft passenger got a white knuckle ride when his driver put the pedal to the metal, clocking speeds of 120 miles an hour.The passenger, in North Carolina, pulled out his phone and took video of the hair-raising trip.At one point, the driver sped past a police officer but that officer was unable to stop him because he couldn't catch up.The passenger says the Lyft driver then traveled behind a house and cut the headlights. That's when the passenger got out and called police.The driver faces several charges and is no longer working for Lyft.