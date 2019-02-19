Lyft driver takes passenger on 120 mph ride in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

A Lyft driver takes a passenger on 120 mph ride in North Carolina. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2019.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WPVI) --
A Lyft passenger got a white knuckle ride when his driver put the pedal to the metal, clocking speeds of 120 miles an hour.

The passenger, in North Carolina, pulled out his phone and took video of the hair-raising trip.

At one point, the driver sped past a police officer but that officer was unable to stop him because he couldn't catch up.

The passenger says the Lyft driver then traveled behind a house and cut the headlights. That's when the passenger got out and called police.

The driver faces several charges and is no longer working for Lyft.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasepolicelyftcrimeNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Check School Closings and Delays
PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday
Man injured after backhoe topples in King of Prussia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Man with 5 prior DUI convictions kills woman in crash
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
Several hurt after bus collides with tractor-trailer in Mount Laurel
Teenage girl working to become an Eagle Scout
Show More
Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind NJ shopping center
Man shot 7 times in South Philadelphia
ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies
More News