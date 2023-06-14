  • Watch Now

SZA, Lizzo headlining 2023 Made in America festival in Philly

The two-day festival will take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and 3.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 2:51PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SZA and Lizzo will be headlining the Made in America festival this Labor Day weekend.

The full lineup was announced on Wednesday.

Other acts include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, Tiacorine, Eem Triplin, Flau'jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate.

There will also be a special joint set by Mase and Cam'ron.

The two-day festival will take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and 3.

Tickets are on sale now at madeinamerica.com.

