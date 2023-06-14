SZA, Lizzo headlining 2023 Made in America festival in Philly

The news to brighten your day!

The two-day festival will take place on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and 3.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SZA and Lizzo will be headlining the Made in America festival this Labor Day weekend.

The full lineup was announced on Wednesday.

Other acts include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, Tiacorine, Eem Triplin, Flau'jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate.

There will also be a special joint set by Mase and Cam'ron.

Tickets are on sale now at madeinamerica.com.