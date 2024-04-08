Main Line Health shares anti-inflammatory salmon cakes recipe

Main Line Health joins us to share a salmon cakes with yogurt sauce recipe that will help you follow the principals of an anti-inflammatory diet.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've all heard of the Mediterranean Diet.

Rheumatologist Suneetha Jasty says chronic low-grade inflammation can cause pretty much all of the major diseases, and the foods we eat play a major role in triggering that inflammation.

When it comes to reducing joint inflammation, specifically, registered dietitian nutritionist Amy Deahl-Greenlaw says canned salmon has the trifecta of nutrients your body needs-omega 3 fatty acids along with vitamin D and calcium.

While this dish is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients, our experts at Main Line Health say you should focus on a diet of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

If you add turmeric to your cooking, you'll get its natural anti-inflammatory benefits, thanks to a substance called curcumin.

The experts also say it's important to avoid foods that cause inflammation.

Think snack foods, sugary drinks, cakes and pastries, highly processed meats and processed grains like white bread.

Dr. Jasty warns these foods might not bring about immediate joint swelling, but it can accumulate over the years.

Salmon Cakes with Yogurt Sauce & Greens

Yield: 2 Servings

Ingredients:

1 7.5-ounce can salmon, skin removed

1/4 cup plain, dry bread crumbs

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 teaspoons horseradish

Cooking spray

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups mixed greens, washed

Instructions:

Mix salmon, bread crumbs, red onion, dill, egg, mayonnaise, and horseradish in a medium-sized bowl.

Form into 4 equal-size patties.

Coat a medium nonstick pan with the cooking spray; heat over medium heat.

Cook the salmon cakes on both sides until golden brown.

Mix lemon juice, yogurt, chives, salt, and pepper.

Top salmon cake and serve with mixed greens

Nutrition (Salmon Cakes Only):

Serving: 2 patties, Calories: 280; Total fat: 11g; Saturated fat: 2.5g; Cholesterol: 155mg; Sodium: 300mg; Total Carbohydrate: 16g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Protein: 27g.