Main Line Health shares anti-inflammatory salmon cakes recipe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've all heard of the Mediterranean Diet.
Main Line Health joins us to share a salmon cake with yogurt sauce and greens recipe that will help you follow the principals of an anti-inflammatory diet.
Rheumatologist Suneetha Jasty says chronic low-grade inflammation can cause pretty much all of the major diseases, and the foods we eat play a major role in triggering that inflammation.
When it comes to reducing joint inflammation, specifically, registered dietitian nutritionist Amy Deahl-Greenlaw says canned salmon has the trifecta of nutrients your body needs-omega 3 fatty acids along with vitamin D and calcium.
While this dish is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients, our experts at Main Line Health say you should focus on a diet of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
If you add turmeric to your cooking, you'll get its natural anti-inflammatory benefits, thanks to a substance called curcumin.
The experts also say it's important to avoid foods that cause inflammation.
Think snack foods, sugary drinks, cakes and pastries, highly processed meats and processed grains like white bread.
Dr. Jasty warns these foods might not bring about immediate joint swelling, but it can accumulate over the years.
Yield: 2 Servings
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Nutrition (Salmon Cakes Only):
Serving: 2 patties, Calories: 280; Total fat: 11g; Saturated fat: 2.5g; Cholesterol: 155mg; Sodium: 300mg; Total Carbohydrate: 16g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Protein: 27g.