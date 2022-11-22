South Jersey teen battling cancer is granted wish to swim with the dolphins

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey teenager who has been battling cancer is going to see her dream of swimming with the dolphins come true.

Eighteen-year-old Kabrina Clark walked into a Cherry Hill Subaru dealership Tuesday thinking she was signing paperwork for a new car. Instead, Make A Wish New Jersey had the surprise of a lifetime for her.

"We're happy to tell you that in exactly seven days, your wish is granted and you're headed to Hawaii," said Michael Dominick from Make A Wish.

Kabrina, of Blackwood, New Jersey, has been battling childhood cancer for the last four years.

This was the moment Kabrina Clark learned her dream of swimming with dolphins was about to come true.

"For me, it was hell. For her, it must have been double, but she never let it bother her," said Deziree Madden, her grandmother.

"You know what, I'm not going to give up. I got to live every day like it's my last and I lived every day like it was my last and I got through. I pushed through," said Clark.

And now she's going on this Hawaii respite thanks to Subaru's "Share the Love" campaign, which has raised $29 million to grant children's wishes through Make a Wish.

"When they're asked that powerful question, 'If you could have one wish, what would it be?' One wish. To know how long and how hard they've thought about that choice, it's an unbelievable experience that we're honored to be a part of," said Dominick.

Kabrina has been dreaming about going to Hawaii for years, but the trip couldn't be coming at a more perfect time. She's also celebrating her 18th birthday. It's a milestone that at times, she wasn't sure would come.

"Her hair fell out, I'm crying in hysterics. She's like, 'It's only hair, mommom, it'll grow back, so what?" said Madden.

With the support of her family, Kabrina is a survivor.

"I get my emotions from my mom. This is her fault," Kabrina said, laughing and crying.

Now, she gets to experience her one true wish.

"I love dolphins, like I really love dolphins. It's always been my dream to go see them and go swimming with them, and you guys made that happen and I'm really thankful for that," she said.