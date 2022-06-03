DA: Officer justified in shooting, killing woman in Malvern, Chester County

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester County authorities say an officer was justified in using deadly force against a woman last week month in Malvern, Pennsylvania.Officers responded to the 800 block of Charleston Greene on May 19 after a 911 caller reported a woman was having a mental health crisis and had written a "goodbye" message.According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, officers announced their presence and confronted an armed woman.At some point during the tense moments, officers were able to get the woman to drop her weapon. But as she was being escorted outside of her home, authorities say she turned around and ran back inside to grab her gun.The district attorney's office detailed what happened next:Police recovered the woman's black Glock 19, 9mm handgun, and found a round in the chamberThe shooting was deemed justified because investigators say the woman "created a situation where the police officer had a reasonable belief that his life, and the lives of others, were in danger of serious bodily injury or death."Authorities have not identified the officers involved or the woman who died in the shooting.