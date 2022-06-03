DA: Officer justified in shooting, killing woman in Malvern, Chester County

Officers responded to the 800 block of Charleston Greene on May 19 after a 911 caller reported a woman was having a mental health crisis and had written a "goodbye" message.
According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, officers announced their presence and confronted an armed woman.
At some point during the tense moments, officers were able to get the woman to drop her weapon. But as she was being escorted outside of her home, authorities say she turned around and ran back inside to grab her gun.
The district attorney's office detailed what happened next:
"One officer pursued her into the house to gain control of the gun, and a struggle ensued. The woman had her finger on the trigger and waved the gun around at the officers. Seeing that the officer was unable to secure the weapon and believing that their lives were in danger of imminent serious bodily injury or death, another officer ordered the officer struggling with her to move away. The woman stood up and aimed the gun at police. From approximately five feet away, the officer shot the woman three times. Life-saving measures were immediately administered by police, but the woman died shortly after. The entire incident lasted 57 seconds."
Police recovered the woman's black Glock 19, 9mm handgun, and found a round in the chamber
The shooting was deemed justified because investigators say the woman "created a situation where the police officer had a reasonable belief that his life, and the lives of others, were in danger of serious bodily injury or death."
Authorities have not identified the officers involved or the woman who died in the shooting.