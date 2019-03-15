Man, 20, rides school bus, gets into Wissahickon High School after night of drinking

20 year old Dominic Herder of Abington accused of riding school bus to Wissahickon High School after night/morning of partying. Read below. @6abc pic.twitter.com/xo6RNyXTRd — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) March 15, 2019

LOWER GWYNEDD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old Abington, Pennsylvania man is facing a variety of misdemeanor charges for riding a school bus and then entering Wissahickon High School.According to Lower Gwynedd police, Dominic Herder started to walk home on Friday morning after a long night of drinking at a party.Police say Herder saw a Wissahickon School bus while he was walking. He reportedly decided the school was closer to his home than his current location, so he got on board.The bus took him to Wissahickon High School. Police say Herder then went inside.Students noticed Herder and alerted a school resource officer about his presence.Herder tried to run from the school but was chased down by the principal, according to police.The school alarm system was also activated and the building was evacuated, but no students were injured.In his first court appearance, Herder admitted he had a drinking problem.He also told Action News he was sorry for scaring everyone at the school and that he didn't mean to harm anyone."I apologize. I was being stupid and not thinking. I do apologize to everybody and their family and their parents for scaring everybody," Herder said. "There's no harm meant."Herder's bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.He was released and will remain out of county jail as long as he meets the bail requirements, including attending treatment for his drinking problem.His next court appearance is April 2.