Man, 21, shot in stomach after handing over wallet in Germantown

Man shot during Germantown robbery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A robbery victim was shot after handing over his wallet to the armed suspects in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the unit block of Woodlawn Street.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was approached by two masked men. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and announced the robbery.

Authorities say the victim immediately turned over his wallet.

That's when he was shot in the stomach.

The two men then jumped in a silver car and sped off.

Police say the victim managed to walk about a half a block to his home where officers found him.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are hoping cameras in the area will provide them with some much needed clues.

"They're going to knock on the doors of these businesses in the morning and retrieve those recordings and, hopefully, they recorded something that can help us with this critical shooting and robbery investigation," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the victim was conscious and able to pass along most of the information.
