Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Double shooting in North Philadelphia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 29, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A double shooting left a man dead in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of a home on the 2500 block of North Gratz Street.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the head and died from his injures.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

An elderly woman was in a nearby bedroom, but was not injured.

Police say they know the identity of the shooter who fled from the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingdouble shootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Pa. Attorney General Kathleen Kane reports to prison
N.J. man charged with killing brother's family in fire
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Man sought for groping girl, 12, on her way to school
Armed robbers break into Fairmount home
EXCLUSIVE: Victim of brutal attack on SEPTA bus speaks
Video: Postal worker throws package from truck onto Montco lawn
Argument leads to shooting inside Tioga bar
Show More
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Officials: Cigarettes cause Delaware fire, 6 injured
AccuWeather: Still Chilly Today
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
More News