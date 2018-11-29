Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting

A double shooting left a man dead in North Philadelphia.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of a home on the 2500 block of North Gratz Street.Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the head and died from his injures.A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.An elderly woman was in a nearby bedroom, but was not injured.Police say they know the identity of the shooter who fled from the scene.------