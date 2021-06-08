Police investigate possible home invasion shooting in Southwest Philly

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 36, critical after shooting inside Philly home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a possible home invasion shooting.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday on the 6300 block of Theodore Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

A 36-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On the way to the hospital, the victim was able to tell police that two men came into the house and assaulted him.

Nothing was taken and officers could not find any signs of forced entry. But they did find evidence of a struggle inside.

"The shooting victim says during the struggle, he believes that one of the perpetrators may have shot themselves in the foot or leg. We were just notified that a shooting victim showed up at Einstein Medical Center shot in the ankle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

Detectives are interviewing three other people who were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiahome invasionshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multi-vehicle crash, hazmat shuts down I-95 in Delaware
Widespread outage brings down websites worldwide
Philly leaders to discuss $100M proposal to combat violence
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers each fined $75K for Stephen Curry tweet
Amazon Sidewalk begins sharing internet today | What to know
Longest serving Philly teacher retiring after 47 years
AccuWeather: Our 1st heat wave rolls on
Show More
Gunman kills man inside store; woman hit by stray bullet: Police
Primary day in New Jersey | Find your polling place
Murphy says he plans to close NJ's only women's prison
Report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
'Bachelorette' Katie makes some big connections on night 1
More TOP STORIES News