A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the PATCO Speedline earlier this year.According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, 45-year-old Charles Arcano, of Voorhees, sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman as they rode the train between Philadelphia and New Jersey.The alleged assault occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 27.Arcano was arrested on Tuesday by the Delaware River Port Authority in South Philadelphia and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.He is being charged with first degree aggravated assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and criminal restraint.