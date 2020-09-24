Man caught with gun in shoe at Philadelphia airport: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing federal charges after allegedly trying to pass through Philadelphia International Airport security with a gun in his shoe.TSA agents discovered the 25-caliber handgun at a checkpoint on Wednesday.Police confiscated the firearm and arrested the man who is a Philadelphia resident."Our TSA officers are skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "This was not a case of forgetfulness. This was an intentional effort on the part of this individual to try to board an airplane with a gun. Not only will he need to spend money on an attorney as a result of his arrest, but he now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty."TSA officials say the gun was not loaded.They also say this was the 18th gun caught by agents this year.