Man caught with gun in shoe at Philadelphia airport: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing federal charges after allegedly trying to pass through Philadelphia International Airport security with a gun in his shoe.
TSA agents discovered the 25-caliber handgun at a checkpoint on Wednesday.
Police confiscated the firearm and arrested the man who is a Philadelphia resident.
"Our TSA officers are skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "This was not a case of forgetfulness. This was an intentional effort on the part of this individual to try to board an airplane with a gun. Not only will he need to spend money on an attorney as a result of his arrest, but he now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty."
TSA officials say the gun was not loaded.
They also say this was the 18th gun caught by agents this year.
