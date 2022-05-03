protest

Man protesting abortion climbs outside of San Francisco's tallest building

The man has been identified as Maison Des Champs, a rock climber who calls himself the Pro-Life Spiderman.
By Luz Pena
Man free climbs 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man protesting abortion climbed the outside of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower on Tuesday morning.

He made it to the top of the building without a harness or safety gear of any kind. That's where he was met by authorities and taken into custody.

He was reportedly posting on Instagram as he climbed. He's been identified as Maison Des Champs, a rock climber who calls himself the Pro-Life Spiderman.

On his website, he says he recently started climbing sky scrapers to end abortion. He posted video during the climb against a particular OB/GYN in Washington D.C.

This climb was in response to the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century.

RELATED: Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked court draft suggesting Roe could be overturned

Police say that around 9:21 a.m. PST, officers were flagged down about the man climbing the building. Officers observed him on the side of the building several floors up, wearing climbing gear.

Officers attempted to make contact with the climber as he ascended to safely remove him from the building, but instead surrounded him right as he arrived at the top.

A man who free climbed all the way up San Francisco's Salesforce Tower has made it to the top, where he was met by authorities and taken into custody.



The Salesforce Tower is San Francisco's tallest building.

It is 1,070 feet tall with 61 stories and 1.4 million square feet of office space.
