Man convicted in N.J. radio host's killing gets life sentence

EMBED </>More Videos

Guilty verdict in killing of New Jersey radio host April Kauffman. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4:30pm on October 2, 2018.

MAYS LANDING, N.J. --
A man convicted in the slaying of a New Jersey radio show host in a plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

Ferdinand Augello continued to maintain his innocence when he was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in October on murder, conspiracy, racketeering and other counts in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman.


Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and the woman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and a motorcycle gang.

James Kauffman was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.

EMBED More News Videos

Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on January 26, 2018.


Defense attorney Mary Linehan and Augello questioned the reliability of Andrew Glick, the state's witnesses.

They said the state's evidence points to Glick, a former gang official turned informant.

EMBED More News Videos

Body cam video shows standoff with James Kauffman. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 19, 2017.


