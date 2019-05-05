Man critical after shot 8 times in Wynnefield Heights

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot after argument over money, police say, police say: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., May 5, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man is in critical condition after being shot eight times in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.

According to investigators, the man pulled into the BP gas station in the 4200 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday stating he was shot near Monument Avenue and Ford Road after getting into an argument with another man.

Police said during the argument, the man pulled out a gun as the victim got into his car and opened fire, shooting at least 10 times into the victim's car.

The victim was shot eight times as he sped over the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and stopped in the gas station for help, officials said.

The 38-year-old man was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsgun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington
2 students injured after fight near Temple
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash
2 woman shot while sitting in car in Nicetown
Broad Street Run: Road closures, SEPTA, race info
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain
Show More
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Fake ride-share driver assaults woman near Univ. of Delaware
Police: Distraught man allegedly sets van on fire in Montco
Woman left alone in jail cell while giving birth, attorney says
Jimmy Rollins officially retires as a Philadelphia Phillie
More TOP STORIES News