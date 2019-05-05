Man critical after shot 8 times in Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man is in critical condition after being shot eight times in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.According to investigators, the man pulled into the BP gas station in the 4200 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday stating he was shot near Monument Avenue and Ford Road after getting into an argument with another man.Police said during the argument, the man pulled out a gun as the victim got into his car and opened fire, shooting at least 10 times into the victim's car.The victim was shot eight times as he sped over the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and stopped in the gas station for help, officials said.The 38-year-old man was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.No arrests have been made.