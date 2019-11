PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot 15 times in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Monday night, according to police.It happened around 7 p.m. near Unruh and Jackson streets.Police confirm a 24-year-old has died after being shot at least 15 times throughout his body.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.