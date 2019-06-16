Man dies after being shot 18 times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the killer who gunned down a man in a hail of bullets in Germantown.Investigators say the man was shot 18 times.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 500 block of East Walnut Lane.Officers arrived on the scene a little after 1:10 a.m. Sunday after getting several 911 calls.They found the 24-year-old victim lying in the street.He was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police found 40 shell casings on the ground.So far, there's no word on what led to the shooting.