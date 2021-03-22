crime

Man dies after being shot 20 times in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was shot more than a dozen times on Sunday night in Philadelphia's Logan section.

It happened along the 1800 block of Lindley Avenue around 9 p.m.

Authorities say officers found a 26-year-old man shot 20 times across the body. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
