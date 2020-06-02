Man shot, killed during burglary attempt at South Philadelphia gun store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said one person is dead following a shooting during a burglary attempt inside a South Philadelphia gun store early Tuesday.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Front Street in the Pennsport section of the city.

Police were called to the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store.

Officers said when they arrived at the store they found a man on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Investigators said the gun shop owner told them he was staking out his store following an earlier burglary attempt. He said he watched the security screen show three or four men use wire cutters to break through the gate and enter the store.

RELATED NEWS: Residents stocking up on guns say they'll defend against looters

The owner said he pointed his gun at the man inside the store and fired, striking him in the head. The two to three other people ran from the scene.

Officials said another person arrived at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police are unsure if this shooting is connected to the incident at this time.

Police said the owner of the gun store is cooperating with the investigation.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
