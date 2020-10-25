Man fatally shot outside of Lawndale Family Dollar store, Philadelphia police said

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man is dead after being shot while standing outside a Family Dollar store in the Lawndale section of the city early Sunday.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Police said the victim was standing on the street with his girlfriend when the shooter approached and shot him once in the head.

The victim was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
