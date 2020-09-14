Lower Merion Township police investigate apparent homicide

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Surrey Lane in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion.
Neighbors told Action News they heard at least 8 gunshots and police have taped off a house on the block.
Police said when officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the identity of the male victim is being withheld pending family notification.
Officers brought in a K-9 from Radnor Police to assist in the search for the gunman.
Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Merion Police launched a joint investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for today at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***