Lower Merion Township police investigate apparent homicide

By
WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Lower Merion Township Monday morning.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Surrey Lane in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion.

Neighbors told Action News they heard at least 8 gunshots and police have taped off a house on the block.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the identity of the male victim is being withheld pending family notification.

EMBED More News Videos

Details are still unfolding in a shooting in Lower Merion Township



Officers brought in a K-9 from Radnor Police to assist in the search for the gunman.

Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Merion Police launched a joint investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for today at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countygun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm This Afternoon, Cooler Air Coming
PATCO reopens four stations and increases service
Homeless encampment residents ask to meet mayor as stalemate continues
Portion of I-76 reduced to one lane until the end of the year: PennDOT
Man struck, killed by box truck on Black Horse Pike
Show More
West Chester police introduce little 'recruit'
Tropical Storm Teddy forms, expected to strengthen
Double whammy for NJ drivers begins with toll hikes
Eagles fans welcome return of football, bummed about first loss
Man armed with knife shot, killed by officer in Lancaster: DA
More TOP STORIES News