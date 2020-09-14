Lower Merion Township police investigate apparent homicide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6421835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Details are still unfolding in a shooting in Lower Merion Township

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Lower Merion Township Monday morning.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Surrey Lane in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion.Neighbors told Action News they heard at least 8 gunshots and police have taped off a house on the block.Police said when officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators said the identity of the male victim is being withheld pending family notification.Officers brought in a K-9 from Radnor Police to assist in the search for the gunman.Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Merion Police launched a joint investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for today at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.