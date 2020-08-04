UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police locate a man who went missing earlier in the Ridley Creek Park area in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Police say the man who looked 18 to 19-years-old was wearing a Penncrest High School sweatshirt last seen going into the rain-swollen Ridley Creek near W. Bishop Hollow Road and Chapel Hill Road.
The search came as crews throughout the region dealt with rising waters due to Isaias.
"As a result of your joint effort the individual has been located safe and sound," said trooper Jessica L. Tobin with Pennsylvania State Police. "Your assistance in this investigation is highly respected and appreciated more than you know."
In Southwest Philadelphia, residents had to be evacuated due to flooded waters.
Tropical Storm Isaias has claimed at least four lives.
Man found safe after going missing in Ridley Creek Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More