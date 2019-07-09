Man gunned down following altercation at convenience store in Spring Garden; police searching for gunmen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspects who gunned down a man at 6th and Callowhill streets in the city's Spring Garden section Monday night.

Investigators said the perpetrators followed the man to that spot after an argument outside of a mini market.

Police said the incident began around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 10th and Brown Streets.

A woman told police that she and her boyfriend were at a convenience store when he got into an argument with several men.

According to investigators, the men pursued her car for several blocks as she drove away from the scene with her 25-year-old boyfriend in the passenger seat.

Police said at the intersection of 6th and Callowhill streets two gunmen fired off at least 17 shots into their car, hitting the man.

The woman drove across the bridge to Cooper University Hospital where her boyfriend was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are interviewing witnesses from the scene and hoping to review surveillance video.

Investigators have not revealed the reason that the initial verbal altercation took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
