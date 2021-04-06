Man gunned down in Old City; at least 8 shot in Philly Monday night

#BREAKING @PhillyPolice on scene of a murder at 3rd and Chestnut in Old City. A body is found outside of the Science History Institute feet from Buddakan restaurant. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JuchI9dcwe — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 6, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Old City section is just one of the many incidents under investigation by officers on Monday night.The gunshots rang out around 9:30 p.m. near 3rd and Chestnut streets around 9:30 p.m. when a 25-year-old man and his girlfriend were talking down the street.Police tell Action News the man was shot in the chest after four men jumped out of a van and unleashed a barrage of bullets near the Science History Institute in the heart of Old City. At least 27 shell casings were fired. The victim died at the scene."It's very rare that we have shootings in this particular area. This victim was shot many, many times. As far as I know, there were no words exchanged, no robbery, no fight. So it appears they jumped out of this vehicle targeting this 25-year-old victim," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.At least eight people have been shot on Monday night, two of the victims have died.Around 7:13 p.m., police say three people were shot on the 400 block of Annsbury Street. A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times. He later died at the hospital.A 29-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also shot. Both victims were listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Around 9 p.m., police say a man was shot inside a business on the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue. He was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.A 34-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest around 8:28 p.m. on the 200 block of E. Indiana Avenue. She is currently listed in critical condition.Police say a 41-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were both injured after being shot around 5 p.m. on the 6100 block of Carpenter Street. Both men are listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.