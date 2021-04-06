violence

Man gunned down in Old City; at least 8 shot in Philly Monday night

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man gunned down in Old City; at least 8 shot in Philly Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Old City section is just one of the many incidents under investigation by officers on Monday night.

The gunshots rang out around 9:30 p.m. near 3rd and Chestnut streets around 9:30 p.m. when a 25-year-old man and his girlfriend were talking down the street.

Police tell Action News the man was shot in the chest after four men jumped out of a van and unleashed a barrage of bullets near the Science History Institute in the heart of Old City. At least 27 shell casings were fired. The victim died at the scene.

"It's very rare that we have shootings in this particular area. This victim was shot many, many times. As far as I know, there were no words exchanged, no robbery, no fight. So it appears they jumped out of this vehicle targeting this 25-year-old victim," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.



At least eight people have been shot on Monday night, two of the victims have died.

Around 7:13 p.m., police say three people were shot on the 400 block of Annsbury Street. A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times. He later died at the hospital.

A 29-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also shot. Both victims were listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Around 9 p.m., police say a man was shot inside a business on the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue. He was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

A 34-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest around 8:28 p.m. on the 200 block of E. Indiana Avenue. She is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say a 41-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were both injured after being shot around 5 p.m. on the 6100 block of Carpenter Street. Both men are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingviolence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIOLENCE
17 shot during weekend violence in Philly
Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
Family mourns teen killed on Philadelphia basketball court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed by police officer after stealing vehicle: Sources
3 in custody after rash of ATM explosions: Sources
'I'm numb': Mother pleads for safe return of missing pregnant daughter
NYC transplant starts bagel business in Philly with focus on giving back
AC store owner dies after robbery; teens facing charges
Congresswoman highlights threat spotted lanternflies pose to beer, wine industry
Bar service returns in Pa.; Phillies attendance increases
Show More
NJ expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+ on April 19
Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy
Infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
Prayer vigil held for rapper DMX outside hospital
More TOP STORIES News