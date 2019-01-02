Man impaled on deer statue on Eakins Oval

EMBED </>More Videos

Man impaled by deer statue on Eakins Oval. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is recovering after being impaled on a deer statue on Eakins Oval.

Officials say the 21-year-old climbed onto the George Washington Monument in the middle of the oval around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

He slipped and impaled himself on the antlers of an elk statue at the base of the monument.

The man was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital for lacerations and bleeding on his left side.

He is listed in stable condition.

The Washington Monument, unveiled in 1897, was relocated to the Ben Franklin Parkway in 1928.
According to the Association for Public Art, the elk, along with the moose, buffalo, bear and alligator that surround the monument, represent animals that are native to America.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstatuegeorge washingtoneakins ovalben franklin parkwaymummers paradeaccidentdeerCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 killed in South Philly head-on crash, driver stabbed
Person of interest in custody after 3 West Philly fires
Teen dies after incident at Blue Mountain Resort
Girl, 15, arrested following death of baby found in dumpster
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in train accident
Philadelphia Mummers Parade results
Mega Millions: $425M jackpot won in NY, $4M ticket in Pa.
AccuWeather: A Chilly Return To Work and School
Show More
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Philly's first homicide of 2019 occurs minutes into new year
Mummers strut down Broad Street
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
The secret to new year's resolution success
More News