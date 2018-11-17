Man killed in shooting in city's Juniata section

JUNIATA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead in the city's Juniata section.
Police were called just after 7 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots in the area of the 3900 block of Howland Street.
Upon arrival, police found a 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.
The man was taken to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
