Man killed in shooting in city's Juniata section

Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead in the city's Juniata section.Police were called just after 7 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots in the area of the 3900 block of Howland Street.Upon arrival, police found a 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.The man was taken to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.So far, no arrests have been made.