Man killed, teen wounded in Tioga-Nicetown shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several neighbors, including many children, watched as one shell casing after another was circled by police.They'll be used as evidence in the investigation into who shot and killed a 26-year-old man in Tioga-Nicetown.Police say the gunfire erupted around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.It happened on Germantown Avenue between Dennie and Rowan streets.At this point, police haven't said why this happened.But they confirm the 26-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest.A 17-year-old was also shot in the hip.They were both rushed to Temple University Hospital.The 26-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.With so many shots fired neighbors describe a terrifying scene with the sounds of bullets whizzing by them in both directions.The 17-year-old is now listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.No weapons have been recovered at this point.