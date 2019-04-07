Man killed, teen wounded in Tioga-Nicetown shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several neighbors, including many children, watched as one shell casing after another was circled by police.

They'll be used as evidence in the investigation into who shot and killed a 26-year-old man in Tioga-Nicetown.

Police say the gunfire erupted around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Germantown Avenue between Dennie and Rowan streets.

At this point, police haven't said why this happened.

But they confirm the 26-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest.

A 17-year-old was also shot in the hip.

They were both rushed to Temple University Hospital.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

With so many shots fired neighbors describe a terrifying scene with the sounds of bullets whizzing by them in both directions.

The 17-year-old is now listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

No weapons have been recovered at this point.
