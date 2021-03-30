fatal shooting

Man shot and killed while working on video about Philly gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man while he was working on a video about the city's gun violence.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of West Page Street in Strawberry Mansion.

Police said the victim was a 55-year-old man.

"This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim had exited the home to get more equipment from his van when he was shot multiple times, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

The bag with the production equipment was found on the sidewalk along with two cellphones, police said.

A motive is under investigation.

"We don't know if it was robbery, if his wallet and money were taken," Small said.

This marked Philadelphia's 119th homicide of the year.

The Philadelphia City Council will hold a special committee Tuesday on gun violence prevention. The council wants to look at the city's strategic plan to address gun violence and how to keep children safe.
