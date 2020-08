Man shot after picking up pizza in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who had just picked up pizza was shot in his vehicle in North Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday at 7th Street and Girard Avenue.Investigators said the gunshots came from another vehicle.The gunman's vehicle lost its bumper as it hit a parked car, driving away on Girard.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.He is one of 36 people shot in the city since Friday night.