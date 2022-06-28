shooting

No charges for police officers after fatal shooting in Ventnor, New Jersey

Body camera video shows officers repeatedly asking Amir Johnson to drop a broken bottle he was carrying.
VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A grand jury in New Jersey has decided not to file any criminal charges after a man was fatally shot by police in Ventnor.

The shooting happened on August 6, 2020.

Ventnor and Atlantic City police officers responded to Amir Johnson acting erratically.

Body camera video shows officers repeatedly asking Johnson to drop a broken bottle he was carrying.

Johnson, a 30-year-old from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, refused and later came at officers.

That's when multiple officers opened fire.

Johnson later died at the hospital.
