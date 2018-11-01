Man shot during Halloween party at Northeast Philadelphia after-hours club

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was shot when a fight broke out at a Halloween party in Northeast Philadelphia outside an after-hours club.

According to police, gunfire erupted outside the Lava Social Club at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Knorr Street at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was shot in the stomach and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police don't know what sparked the violence, but say at least six shots were fired.

They are looking for one man who was able to get away in a car.

