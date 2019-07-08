Man shot following fistfight outside of Delco mini-mart

SHARON HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police said a man is hospitalized after he was shot following an altercation at a Darby Township minimart Sunday Night.It happened around 11 p.m. outside of Princess Market on the 1100 block of Hook Road in Sharon Hill.Police said there was a physical altercation between two men in their 20s in the parking lot outside of the market before the shooting.According to investigators one of the men pulled a gun and fired one round. Police said both men are licensed to carry and both were equipped with firearms at the time of the incident.The shooting victim then flagged down a police officer who rendered aid and transported the man to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.Authorities said after the incident the shooter called police to turn himself in."He fled from the scene and went to his house and dialed 911 to report that he was the actual shooter," said Darby Township Chief of Police Mike Sousa. "That's the first time for me in 15 years of police work that the shooter calls 911, so we're trying to figure out exactly what his motives were."Sousa told Action News that it's unclear whether the men knew each other or whether this was some sort of retaliation.Police are speaking with both men as the investigation continues.