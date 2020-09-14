Man shot in chest on Philadelphia's Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's East Falls section on Monday morning.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot once in the chest at about 8:30 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The man was taken in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.
