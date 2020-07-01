Man shot in head in McDonald's parking lot in Overbrook Park: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in the city's Overbrook Park section on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 7500 block of City Avenue in the parking lot of a McDonald's.Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was rushed to the hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.