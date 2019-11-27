Man shot point-blank after visiting with his mother in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a gunman shot and killed a 48-year-old man just as the victim was finishing with visiting at his mother's house in the city's Mantua section.It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 3900 block of Poplar Street.Family members said the man had just gotten into his minivan.Someone came up to the driver's side and shot him multiple times at point-blank range through the driver's side window.The man was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.Police are still looking for the gunman.