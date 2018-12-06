Man shot while sitting in car in Strawberry Mansion

Police say a 51-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.Officers responded before 1 p.m. Thursday after a report of a shooting near the intersection of 29th and Dauphin Streets.The victim had been shot in the arm by unknown suspects. He was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition.So far, there are no arrests or a motive for the shooting.The incident is under investigation.------