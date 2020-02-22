Man steals chair from Homewood Suites hotel in Plymouth Township: Police

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for a man who went furniture shopping at a hotel.

The incident happened on February 12 around 7:15 p.m. at the Homewood Suites by Hilton on 200 Lee Drive in Plymouth Township.

Surveillance video released by police on Friday captured the man walking in to the lobby and sitting down in an armchair.

The man apparently liked the chair so much, he decided to take it home.

The video shows him lifting up the chair and walking out the door with it.



Anyone who can identify the armchair bandit is asked to to contact Officer Michael Watts at mwatts@plymouthtownship.org or Detective Jeffrey McGee at jmcgee@plymouthtownship.org or call 610-279-1901.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plymouth townshipburglarythefthotelsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 28, killed in head-on crash on Kelly Drive
Pregnant woman, newborn baby killed in North Philly shooting
Dog shot, killed while out for a walk in Hunting Park
Video released in deadly Jenkintown hit-and-run
Chinatown drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition: Police
2 injured in head-on crash in Tioga-Nicetown
Bodycam video shows officers saving residents in fire
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny And Milder
Eagles' only male cheerleader going for golden ticket on American Idol
Here's how to watch the memorial service for Kobe Bryant on Monday
Philadelphia police confiscate $1.2 million in drugs, cash, guns
Hammer-wielding bandits tied to more crimes: Police
More TOP STORIES News