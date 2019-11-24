Man shot while walking into a Wawa store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Juniata section of the city Sunday morning,

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of Castor Avenue.

Witnesses said a man was getting ready to go into the Wawa when someone drove by in a dark-colored Honda with tinted windows and began firing.

The man was hit at least once by the gunfire. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police continue to interview witnesses and investigate the scene.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingwawadrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through Bensalem apartment building
AccuWeather: Rain Early, Windy
3 killed in structure fire at Berks County home
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
2 men plead guilty to setting 3rd man on fire as he slept
Collingswood church burglarized, thousands in electronics stolen
Show More
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shaka Fleetwood?
Students storm field during Harvard-Yale football game to protest
Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq visit
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Singing officers use 'Karaoke with Cops' to fight crime
More TOP STORIES News