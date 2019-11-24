Man shot while walking into a Wawa store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Juniata section of the city Sunday morning,It happened around 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of Castor Avenue.Witnesses said a man was getting ready to go into the Wawa when someone drove by in a dark-colored Honda with tinted windows and began firing.The man was hit at least once by the gunfire. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. His condition is unknown at this time.Police continue to interview witnesses and investigate the scene.