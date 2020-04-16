Man with concealed carry permit shoots 3 teens on SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man is claiming self-defense after shooting three teens in their legs while riding on a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday.Investigators said three teenagers were in a physical altercation with the shooter while riding on the Route 58 SEPTA bus around 1 a.m.The bus came to a stop on Bustleton Avenue at St. Vincent Street, which isn't far from Roosevelt Mall.Police are still working to determine what led to the altercation and shooting.Investigators said two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old approached a 24-year-old man who was sitting in the back of the bus.For some reason, they got into a physical altercation, and during that time police said the victim ended up shooting each of the teens in their legs.Officers said they found three spent shell casings on the bus.Investigators also said the victim had a concealed carry permit and showed police those credentials."There were about three other people on the bus at the time who were not involved. Those three individuals were transported to Northeast Detectives as witnesses. The 35-year-old bus driver was not injured and not involved. He was driving the bus when it happened," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Two of the teens are being treated at Einstein Medical and the other is at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.SEPTA officials are still implementing measures of social distancing by asking everyone to only ride unless it's absolutely necessary during the coronavirus outbreak.Limited services are still in place allowing essential workers to get around.