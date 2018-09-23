Man wounded in shooting outside Kensington nightclub

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A shooting took place outside of a nightclub in the Kensington section of Philadelphia overnight.

The Action Cam was outside the VIP nightclub in the 3500 block of I Street.

A man was shot there at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say before the shooting, the 34-year-old man got into a fight inside the club, then went to his car and grabbed a gun.

He came back and exchanged gunfire with a club security guard outside of the club.

The guard wounded the suspect in the leg.

That man is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

There were no other injuries.

Police are interviewing witnesses and looking at security video.

