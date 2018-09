A man sitting in a car was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in Upper Darby, Delaware County, police say.It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on the 600 block of North Church Lane.Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the back of the head.They say the shooter fled in a red SUV.The condition of the victim has not been released.Police are investigating a motive.------