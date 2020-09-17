2 gunmen open fire on home of officers in Camden; manhunt underway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6431160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chief Joseph Wysocki holds press conference on shooting incident involving home of two officers.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for two suspects who shot up the home of two Camden County, New Jersey police officers earlier this week, authorities announced on Thursday.The officers and their 10-day old infant were inside their home on the 2900 block of Clinton Street late Tuesday night when six rounds of bullets struck the house.Some of the bullets penetrated the home, but luckily the family was on the second floor when the gunfire erupted and no one was injured."I do know that this was a targeted attack against this residence and the officers inside," said Chief Joseph Wysocki of the Camden County Police Department.Neighbor Andy Jennings, 87, was sleeping when he was awakened by the gunfire."Did you look out your window to see?" asked reporter Dann Cuellar."No, I didn't come out, I stayed in the back room where I sleep," said Jennings.The FBI and other agencies have joined the investigation."We are determined to get to the bottom of this together," said Mike Driscoll, the special agent in charge of the FBI Philadelphia Field Office.Police say on Thursday, officers located a Honda Odyssey, which they believe the shooters were driving when they unleashed a barrage of bullets onto the home. Police are pleading with the public to come forward with any information about this vehicle."It's critical for us to speak to the owner, the occupants or friends of anybody that operates this vehicle," said Wysocki.There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects involved in the attack."It hurts, it hurts. I have 400 officers, everybody is hurt at this time and there is a lot of anxiety. I'm not going to let three people or four people like change what's going on in Camden," said Wysocki.Anyone with any information is asked to call Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042 or the Citizen's Crime Commission at (215) 546-TIPS.