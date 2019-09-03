Manhunt underway after gunman opens fire on Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A manhunt is on for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a Philadelphia police officer on Tuesday night.

A swarm of police officers are on the scene in Southwest Philadelphia on the 2000 block of South Salford Street.

Police tell Action News the gunman, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt over his face, fired at least 10 shots at the officer. The officer was not injured.







Police say the gunman may be inside a nearby residence.

SWAT officers have been called in and a section of Kingsessing Avenue has been cordoned off near 60th Street.

It's not known if police discharged their weapon.

The shooting incident comes less than a month after a shooting, standoff situation in the Tioga-Nicetown section that left six officers shot, and several others injured.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsshots firedshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in woman's 1991 murder; body found in Delco
Over 100 pets flown into Delaware to escape Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots neighbor, then herself at veterans apartment community
Fmr. Phillies minor league player dies after skateboard accident
'Total devastation': Hurricane Dorian slams parts of the Bahamas
The state of our job market is strong
Former priest arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 altar boys
Show More
At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Rip current warnings at Jersey shore thanks to Dorian
Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
More TOP STORIES News