Manhunt underway after gunman opens fire on Philadelphia police officer

A swarm of police officers are on the scene in Southwest Philadelphia on the 2000 block of South Salford Street.
Police tell Action News the gunman, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt over his face, fired at least 10 shots at the officer. The officer was not injured.
Police say the gunman may be inside a nearby residence.
SWAT officers have been called in and a section of Kingsessing Avenue has been cordoned off near 60th Street.
It's not known if police discharged their weapon.
The shooting incident comes less than a month after a shooting, standoff situation in the Tioga-Nicetown section that left six officers shot, and several others injured.
