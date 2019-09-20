Man's three pit bulls help stop home invasion in Philadelphia

A man's three pit bulls help stop a home invasion in progress on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say two men attempted to force their way into a home when they encountered the 30-year-old man and his three pit bulls.

That's when a struggled ensued with the man, two suspects and dogs.

One of the suspects shot the homeowner in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Police say the man was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

One suspect was hospitalized for injuries sustained from the dog attack. Another suspect remains at large at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newshome invasionshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Family pleads for safe return of missing New Jersey girl
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson under investigation by the FBI
2 students shot near Chester High School: Police
Scientists in Delaware import wasps to fight spotted lanternflies
The Opioid Crisis: 6abc Town Hall addresses abuse and addiction
Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Show More
17-year-old found gunned down in Philadelphia park
SEPTA bus gets trapped on Philadelphia road; 1 injured
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News