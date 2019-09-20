Man's three pit bulls help stop home invasion in Philadelphia

A man's three pit bulls help stop a home invasion in progress on Thursday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia.Police say two men attempted to force their way into a home when they encountered the 30-year-old man and his three pit bulls.That's when a struggled ensued with the man, two suspects and dogs.One of the suspects shot the homeowner in the leg before fleeing the scene.Police say the man was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.One suspect was hospitalized for injuries sustained from the dog attack. Another suspect remains at large at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.