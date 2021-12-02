theft

Fmr. state representative from Delaware County pleads guilty to theft charges

The charge stemmed from fraudulent reimbursements between 2015 and 2019.
DELAWARE CO., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Pennsylvania state representative from Delaware County has pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Margo Davidson is now barred from ever again holding public office in Pennsylvania, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Davidson, a Democrat, was charged back in July for allegedly misusing campaign and taxpayer funds.

"With her actions, Davidson betrayed both her constituents and her oath of office," Shapiro said in a statement. "Today is further proof that no one is above the law and that everyone who holds office in Pennsylvania is accountable to the law and the people."

She resigned over the summer and paid back $6,900.
