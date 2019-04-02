Disasters & Accidents

Marine from Montco among 2 killed in helicopter crash in Arizona

Authorities have released the names of two Marine pilots who died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in southwestern Arizona.

U.S. Marine Corps officials said Monday that the victims were 34-year-old Major Matthew M. Wiegand of Ambler, Pennsylvania, and 30-year-old Captain Travis W. Brannon of Nashville, Tennessee.

They say the cause of Saturday night's crash on the vast Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds remains under investigation.

Marine Corps officials say the AH-1Z Viper crashed while the pilots were conducting a training mission as part of a weapons and tactical instructor course.
