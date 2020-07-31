Massive fire ravages North Coventry Township, Pa. apartment building; at least 4 hurt

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-alarm fire erupted Thursday night at an apartment building in Chester County, Pennsylvania leaving at least four people injured and dozens without a home.

The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard in North Coventry Township.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was overhead as a massive fire consumes Ashwood Apartments in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania



Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy flames engulfed most of the three-story apartment building.

At least four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chester County officials said approximately 125 people have been displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross is providing shelter to 15 families.

According to witnesses, the fire started near the top floor of the structure and quickly spread along the roofline.

EMBED More News Videos

MASSIVE BLAZE: At least four people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania.



Action News has learned that the apartment appears to have pre-dated firewalls and that crews had water pressure issues during the firefight.

Fire crews were dispatched from Delaware County to help with water supply issues.

On Friday morning, smoke was still rising from the charred remains of the apartment building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

CHOPPER 6 VIDEO: Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countynorth coventry townshipfireapartment firefirefighterscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police bodycam video shows dramatic horse rescue during fire
1 dead in SW Phila. crash, car lands in Cobbs Creek
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after mishap off Calif. coast: Officials
Body found in Brandywine Creek: Police
Philly activists call for cease-fire in response to rising violence
Philly public schools to start year online, board votes 7-1
Top 6: Dining spots in Wilmington
Show More
Borgata's new president is making history
AccuWeather: Rain At Times, Cooler Today
Everything you should know: Musikfest begins Friday
Wawa to build first-ever drive-thru only store
Montco tracers seeing COVID-19 spread through sports teams
More TOP STORIES News