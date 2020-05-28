Massive fire consumes historic church in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A historic church in the city of Chester was engulfed by a massive fire early Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. on the 500 block of East 9th Street.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building.

The fire quickly went to multiple alarms, as flames extended to buildings in the rear of the property.

So far there are no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews remained on the scene fighting the blaze.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
More TOP STORIES News